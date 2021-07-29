Frieda Sartin

Frieda Imogene Sartin, 91, of Vanceburg, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation. Her family was at her side.
Frieda was born in Lewis County November 3, 1929, a daughter of the late Russell and Marguerite Walje Gilkison. In her earlier years she worked for Martin Campbell’s Grocery and Guy Horsley’s Grocery. She also worked for McBrayer’s Five and Dime and Lewis County Foodland.
She loved going to Walmart and visiting with everyone. Frieda enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.
Left to cherish Frieda’s memories are two daughters, Linda Sue (Fred) Evans of Owenton, and Gail Underwood (Ronnie) of Vanceburg; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Sartin Jr. in 2002; a step-daughter, Joyce Ann; a sister, Frances Dunaway; and a son-in-law, Gary Paul Underwood.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Gaydos Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Underwood officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
Pallbearers will be Chris Butler, Evan Rhodus, Thomas Mendenhall, Nolan Mendenhall, Joey Gilliam, and Trey Brown. Johnny Lykins will serve as an Honorary pallbearer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hospice of Hope in Maysville Faith Baptist Church in Garrison.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.