Frenchie Ray Porter

|Frenchie Ray Poynter, 83, of Vanceburg, passed away Saturday, at the Maysville Rehabilitation and Health Care Center Maysville.
He was born in Perry County to the late Gilbert and Lizzie Ferguson Poynter.
Frenchie was a veteran of the United States Air Force with 24 years of service with the rank of SMSGT and a government tobacco grader for 18 years. He loved to garden and travel with his family.
Frenchie is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ruth Liles Poynter; one daughter, Pamela (Mark) O’Brien of Anchorage, Alaska; two sons, David Ray (Angela) Poynter of Louisville, and Robert (Betty) Poynter of Vanceburg; two brothers, Rodney (Vicky) Poynter of Covington, and Harry (Mavis) Poynter of Missouri; two sisters, Shirley Gearty of Texas and Kay (Tom) Moran of Maysville; six grandchildren, Trisha Hoskins, Kimberly Poynter, Kayla Poynter, Eric Poynter, Dustin Poynter, and Molly Hart; and seven great-grandchildren who also will mourn his passing.
Services will be held Thursday December 19, 2019 at 12:45 p.m. at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East at Greenup County with Brother Danny Bentley officiating.
Military honors will be conducted by the Ceredo-Kenova American Legion Post 93.
Condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.gaydosfh.com.