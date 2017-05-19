Free emergency response training is Saturday

A training program to help Lewis County residents be prepared with basic disaster response skills will be held Saturday, May 20, in Vanceburg.
Lewis County Emergency Management Director George Sparks said the free training session will help educate Lewis County residents about disaster preparedness for hazards that may impact this area.
Sparks said there have been a few cancellations which created some openings for the session. The class size is limited to 20 participants.
“The CERT program will train our residents in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, and disaster medical operations,” Sparks said.
CERT is short for Community Emergency Response Team.
“Our citizens, utilizing the training learned in the classroom and during exercises, can assist others in their neighborhood or workplace following an event when first responders are not immediately available to help,” Sparks said.
“We would like to have residents across the county to have this training so they may provide assistance in their local communities in times of need,” Sparks said.
The training session, offered for free, will be held at the Vanceburg Fire Station on Clarksburg Road Saturday, May 20, and will run from 8:30 a.m. until about 1:00 p.m.
Everyone who completes the CERT training will receive a CERT kit which includes a fire extinguisher and first aid kit.
To register for the training, or for more information, call the Lewis County Emergency Management Office at 606-796-3464, or email lewiscountyemd@gmail.com.