Freddie Shannon Jamison, 82, of Garrison, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland.
He was born at Greenup on January 27, 1938, a son of the late John and Carrie Wolfe Jamison.
He was retired from CSX Railroad with 30 years of service and was a lifelong farmer. He enjoyed farming and working with his cattle. His cattle were his babies. It made his day when neighbors and friends stopped by to talk. Shannon loved to talk and always had a story to tell and a smile to go with it. He was always happy and made you happy to be with him.
He was a Dad and Papaw to so many. His most precious moments were playing with five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with them but most of all he loved to spoil them.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 62 years, Bertie Ruckel Jamison, one son, Rick (Beverly) Jamison of Carter City; one daughter Debbie (Dennis) Weddington of Garrison; one sister Cortie Potter of Garrison; five grandchildren, Matthew Weddington of Garrison, Shannon (Jessica) Jamison of Garrison, Jessica (Art) Pully of Maysville, Rachael (Cody) Simpson of Minford, Ohio, and Hannah (Dustin) Jamison of Garrison; nine great-grandchildren, Addilyn Jo Pully, Griffin Cole Pully, Brookelynn Jamison, Doc Jamison, Olivia Jamison, Tyson Simpson, Laney Simpson, Jaxee Raye Jamison, and Maverick Jamison; and many other family and friends who will sadly miss him.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by six brothers, RB, Lovell, Tipton, Pearl, Paul and Shelby Jamison.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private service at Morton-Hunt Family Funeral Home in South Shore.
Burial will be in Jamison Cemetery at Garrison with Larry Joe Madden and Roger Jamison officiating.
Pallbearers will be Shannon Jamison, Matthew Weddington, Cody Simpson, Art Pully, Dustin Kirk, David Justice, Ray Jamison, and Rocky Jamison.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Tyson Simpson, Maverick Jamison, Doc Jamison, and Griffin Cole Pully.