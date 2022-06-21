Fred Evans

Fredrick Raymond Evans, 76, of Owenton, formerly of Vanceburg, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the VA Medical Center in Lexington.
Fred was born in Lewis County on July 10, 1945, a son of the late Falmouth and Evelyn Lewis Evans. He was a 1963 graduate of Lewis County High School, the first class to graduate from then the new high school facility. Fred was an insurance agent for Western-Southern Life Insurance Company for 20 years and then went to Kentucky Farm Bureau where he served as a licensed insurance agent for over 22 years.
He coached softball, baseball, and football in Owenton. He loved to go deer hunting and golfing with his family. He also loved spending time with his family in Florida. He loved being with his family and adored his grandchildren. Fred was a Master Mason with dual membership with Jonesboro Lodge #87 and Owen Lodge #128 Free and Accepted Masons.
Fred was a United States Navy veteran, having proudly served his country in Vietnam.
Left to cherish Fred’s memories are two daughters, Jennifer Caudill (Bryan Jones) of Owenton and Erika (Tony) Richardson of Tampa, Florida; three sisters, Doris Thoroughman of Flemingsburg, Pat Bryant of South Portsmouth, and Sandy (Ezra) Bartee of Yale, Michigan; one brother, Larry Evans of Camp Dix; nine grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Sue Sartin Evans in August 2021; a sister, Joyce Hobbs; a sister-in-law, Janet Evans; and three brothers-in-law, Paul Bryant, Billy D. Thoroughman, and Paul Underwood.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg, with Bro. Tim Underwood officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022, and from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of services Thursday at the funeral home. Masonic rites will be Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Military graveside rites will be accorded by Monte Lewis Stamm VFW Post 5438 of Vanceburg.
Pallbearers will be Johnathan Caudill, Joshua Caudill, Roman Conely, Joseph Evans, Josh Kirschbaum, and Cruz Evans. Honorary pallbearers will be Evan Rhodus, Mint Miller, and Daniel Bartee.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.