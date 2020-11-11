Fred Blankenship Jr., 85, of Nevada, Ohio, took his Heavenly flight on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 830 a.m. at OhioHealth Marion General Hospital, in Marion, Ohio.
Fred Jr. was born on November 29, 1934, in Vanceburg, a son of Fred Sr. and Martha (Stafford) Blankenship.
He married his beautiful bride, Faye (Bloomfield) Blankenship on October 29, 1955. They just celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary, a true marriage inspiration. Fred Jr. was a Military Veteran of the US Army and was proud of his service to our country. He also was a retiree from AmeriGas Propane, having worked there for many years. He was a strong Christian man who never met a stranger and was never afraid to share his faith. He attended Kaler Avenue Church of Christ in Christian Union in Bucyrus, Ohio, for 42 years. He will be remembered by his contagious smile and his love for his family and for others.
He is survived by his wife, Faye Blankenship of Nevada, Ohio; his three daughters, Beverly (Tony) Hall of Shelby, Ohio, Sheila (Mike) Stone of Crestline, Ohio, and Lisa (Kirby) Barker of Ontario, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Laynia Dyer, Avery Allen (Bernadette) Dyer, Lyndsey (Thomas) Duval, Levi (Katie) Stone, Sebastian Barker, Steven Barker, and Elizabeth (Jordan) Lydy; 13 great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Amazra, Chaisek, Yetshama, Rose-Marie, Cali, Hayden, Abigail, Nevaeh, Taylor, Piper, Jedidiah, and Isaiah; and his special friends, Warren and Debbie Younce. All of whom he loved so dearly.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his only brother, John Blankenship.
The family mourns the loss of a great devoted man, but they know our loss is Heaven’s gain.
Family and friends will be received on Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, Ohio.
Services will be Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home and will be officiated by Pastor Bob Jividen. Burial will follow in Old Mission Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Foundation and may be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.
