Frankie Mae Applegate, beloved mother, grandmother, friend and devoted child of God passed on Saturday, February 13, 2021.
Frankie was born on October 1, 1942, in Lewis County, the only daughter of James Nelson Jones and Evelyn Frye.
Frankie was married to Ronald Gene Applegate for 57 years; their family included Jack Applegate, Kevin Applegate and Eva Applegate Johnston. Frankie’s life was an inspiring example of selfless service to others and a deep and abiding love for Christ and her church family at Madison Free Will Baptist Church. Frankie’s love language was food…she took great pleasure in preparing and serving meals for her church family and spent 30+ years working the concession stand at Parkway Lanes and Madison Bowling Center. Frankie dearly loved her bowling friends who became her second family!
Frankie is survived by her son Kevin Applegate and his wife Cindy and their two children, Kevin Applegate Jr. and Alyssa Applegate and her daughter, Eva Johnston and her two children, Connor Johnston and Sydney Johnston.
Frankie is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her first born son, Jack Applegate and her first grandson, Corbin Jack Applegate.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will take place on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at 1:30 pm at Madison Free Will Baptist Church, 5295 Wall Triana Highway, Madison, Alabama, followed by a private family graveside service at 3:00 pm. Frankie will be laid to rest at Faith Memorial Park in Madison, Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be sent in her honor to Madison Free Will Baptist Church.
Spry Funeral Home in Huntsville, Alabama, is in charge of arrangements.
Mom, we will all miss you!