Hubert Franklin “Frank” Ash, 85, of Tollesboro, died Saturday, September 8, 2018 at the Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville.
Mr. Ash was the widower of Betty Jane Ash who recently passed on July 19, 2018. The couple were married for sixty-six years at the passing of Mrs. Ash. He was a member of the Tollesboro Christian Church and retired from Browning Manufacturing Company.
Frank was born on December 24, 1932 the son of the late Delbert and Goldie Inez Pendlum Ash.
He is survived by his daughter, Rachel Applegate (Randy) of Maysville, KY; his daughter-in-law, Reva Ash of Tollesboro, KY; his three grandchildren, Jason Ash (Alicia) of Murfreesboro, TN, Adam Applegate (Jess) of Louisville, KY and Ryan Applegate of Lexington, KY; his great grandson, Grayson Ash; his brothers, Hansel “Hank” Ash of Maysville, KY, David “Andy” Ash of Mansfield, OH and Mitchell Ash of Marion, OH; and his sister, Martha Savage of Dayton, OH as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and his special caregiver, Lou Toller. Besides his wife and his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Rick Ash and his brother, Rival Ash.
Services for Frank Ash will be held at the Tollesboro Christian Church on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Layne Wagner officiating. Burial will follow in the Lewis County Memory Gardens.
Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 from 5 to 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, KY 41056. The arrangements are entrusted to the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com.