William Franklin “Frank” Arthurs, 89, of Vanceburg, passed away unexpectedly Friday, May 20, 2022, at his home.
Frank was a lifelong farmer and logger. He attended Vanceburg Christian Baptist Church.
Frank was born in Mason County on January 7, 1933, a son of the late John William and Mary Belle Stidam Arthurs.
He was quick with a smile and to shake your hand. Everyone he met was a friend. Frank’s greatest joys in life were his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Ruby Polley Arthurs; his children, Frankie Dale (Kristi) Arthurs of Oak Ridge, Barbara Arthurs of Vanceburg, Beverly (Darren) Stanfield of Flemingsburg, and Rex (Tracy) Arthurs of Vanceburg; one brother Roy Arthurs; his grandchildren, Jessica (Jeremy) Montieth, Jeremy (Katie) Cooper, Cory Stanfield, Sarah Stamper, Dalton Stanfield, Hannah Stanfield, Josh Arthurs, Madison Arthurs, Colten Arthurs, Lindsey Woods, Eric Cowan, and Cayeann Cowan and 11 great-grandchildren. Many other family members and friends also survive who will mourn his passing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Beulah Hopper and Laura Applegate, and three brothers, Leon Arthurs, Bruce Arthurs, and Carl Arthurs.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Pastor Roger Conley officiating. Burial will follow in Wedonia Cemetery in Mason County.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
Pallbearers will be Frankie Arthurs, Rex Arthurs, Jeremy Cooper, Cory Stanfield, Andrew Montieth, and Steven Reis.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.