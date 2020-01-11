Francis Mofford

Francis Geneva Mofford, 91, of Bucyrus, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, surrounded by her family and friends.
Francis was born April 25, 1928, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late Joseph and Ella Rose Switzer.
Francis is survived by four children, Wallace (Tammy) Weddington, JoAnn Renchen, Wilma Walker, and Bill (Kim) Mofford; one sister, Anna Rice; 16 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Wilma Davis and Mary Ginn; five brothers, Raymond Switzer, Ernie Switzer, Richard Switzer, Clarence Switzer, and Allen Switzer; two sons-in-law, Melvin Renchen and Thomas Walker; a daughter-in-law, Ruth Mofford; and three grandchildren, Taunia Mofford, Chad Weddington, and Kelly Scott.
Francis was a kind, loving, and faithful mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She babysat many, many children over the years and attended Full Gospel Lighthouse Church where she loved spending time cleaning the church and teaching Sunday School. She enjoyed working outside in the flower beds, spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and spending countless hours with her little shadow, Ellie. Most of all she loved to share her love of the Lord. She will always be remembered as the greatest blessing of our lives.
The family will receive friends at Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home in Bucyrus, Ohio, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, and again on Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Dickerson Funeral Home with burial in Black Oak Cemetery.
The family suggests memorials to HomeCare Matters Hospice in Galion, Ohio.