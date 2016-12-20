Frances Dolores McKee, 85, of Vanceburg, passed away Tuesday morning December 20, 2016, at Golden Living Center in Vanceburg after an extended illness.
Dolores was born in Lewis County on February 5, 1931, to the late Lester and Ida Pearl Sartin Silvey. She was a lifelong farmer and homemaker.
Survivors include her husband, Eugene McKee of Vanceburg; one daughter, Patty (Justin) Jackson of Wheelersburg, Ohio; two sons, Greg McKee and Robert (Cindy) McKee, both of Vanceburg; two sisters, Alice Applegate and Shirley Fisher, both of Columbus, Ohio; two brothers, Harlan Silvey of Georgetown, Ohio, and Virgil Silvey of Hillsboro, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Wilma Shifflett of Vanceburg; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by six brothers, Russell Silvey, Walter Silvey, Clarence Silvey, Homer Silvey, Argel Silvey, and Herbert Silvey; and a sister, Gloria Richardson.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 22, 2016, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg, with Bro. Wes Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be sent at www.gaydosfh.com.