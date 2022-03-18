Frances Calvert Polley, 93, of Tollesboro, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville.
She was born on October 26, 1928, in Tollesboro, to Fred and Doris Hornback Calvert. She was the oldest of six Calvert children, including brothers, Bill and John Denzel, and sisters, Carol, Daisy, and Ellen. Frances graduated from Tollesboro High School in 1946 and began teaching the next year at Carrs Elementary School while working on her Bachelor’s degree, which she earned from Morehead State. She taught for 31 years in the Lewis County School System and substituted regularly in the area until she was 80 years old.
Frances married Hershel Polley on February 12, 1949, and they celebrated 55 years of marriage before his passing in 2004. Frances was actively involved at Tollesboro United Methodist Church and was a member of the Lewis County Homemakers. She was named the Tollesboro Lions Club Citizen of the Year in 1995 and was the grand marshal of the Lions Club parade in 2020.
Polley is survived by her sons, Darrell (Diane) of Tollesboro and Anthony (Paula) of Hamilton, Ohio; and two sisters, Ellen Deal McCann and Daisy McCann.
She was a beloved Mamaw to Patricia (Kellye) Polley Culberth of Murphy, Texas, Brian (Kathy) Polley of Morehead, Mandy (Dave) Brajuha of Lexington, Matthew (Heidi Dunlap) Polley of Dayton, Ohio, Jarrod Polley and Noelle Polley of Hamilton, and Jera (Chad) Case of Tollesboro. She had many beloved great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and welcomed her first great-great-grandson this past December.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Bill, John Denzel and Carol; a great-granddaughter, Alexis Polley; and grandson, Johnny Barbour.
The family would like to thank Linda Hickerson, who was like an adopted daughter to Frances, for her friendship, support, and care throughout the years.