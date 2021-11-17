Four week closure on KY 989 (Salt Lick Road)

Emergency slide repairs on KY 989 (Salt Lick Road) near Glen Springs in Lewis County will require a temporary four-week closure of the state highway.
Beginning Monday morning, Nov. 22, crews and contractors will close KY 989 just south of – the Glen Springs side of – Hackworth Hollow Road (milepoint 8.6) to rebuild the roadside and embankment where it’s slipped along Big Branch of Salt Lick Creek.
Barricades will be placed on KY 989 at Hackworth Hollow and Cypress Lane, with only local traffic allowed in between up to the work site. However, arrangements will be made for buses, mail carriers, and emergency responders as needed.
Otherwise, because of equipment and excavation needs and narrowness of the road, KY 989 must remain closed around-the-clock, seven days a week for about four weeks or until work is complete. Thru traffic can detour using KY 57 and AA Highway (KY 9) through Tollesboro.