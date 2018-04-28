Sheriff’s deputies have arrested and charged four Lewis County men in connection with the sale of narcotics.
Sheriff Johnny Bivens said he and his deputies made the arrests, charged all four with trafficking offenses and lodged them in the Lewis County Detention Center following an investigation.
Bivens said John Montgomery, 31, of Tollesboro, was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) and one count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (Heroin).
Bivens said when deputies arrested Montgomery they seized 16 grams of Methamphetamine, one gram of Heroin, prescription pills and a sum of cash.
Also arrested was Chris Moore, 44, of Tollesboro who was charged with two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (Methamphetamine).
Bivens said on Friday evening his officers arrested two men in the Petersville community.
Ray Hackworth, 61, of Petersville was charged him with two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) and Wesley Ruark, 41, of Petersville, was charged with one count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (Methamphetamine).
All four were lodged in the Lewis County Detention Center.
Bivens said additional arrests are pending as his department continues efforts to curb illegal drug trafficking in Lewis County.