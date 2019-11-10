Forrest Q. Cooper, 95, of Vanceburg, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Maysville Rehabilitation and Care.
He was born at Eby on March 9, 1924, a son of the late Columbus W. and Oma P. Roe Cooper.
Forrest was a US Army World War II veteran and a lifetime member of DAV in Vanceburg. He served in the Army Corps of Engineers in the South Pacific for 25 months. After the war, he worked for the Pennsylvania Railroad then moved to Westinghouse Corporation in Mansfield, Ohio, where he remained for 25 years.
Forrest was owner/operator of Cooper Brothers Tire and Auto Parts in Vanceburg from 1965 until his retirement. He was an avid horseshoe player and traveled all over the country, participating in at least 22 horseshoe tournaments.
Forrest was inducted into the Kentucky Horseshoe Hall of Fame in 1997. He was a member of the Hilltop Tabernacle Church and attended Garrison First Baptist Church.
Left to cherish his memories are two sons, Wayson (Patty) Cooper of South Shore, and Jeff (Debbie) Cooper of Morehead; 15 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Eloise Kinney Cooper; one son, Miles Quintin Cooper; one great-grandchild, Toby Cooper; three sisters, Mabel Heath, Genieva Gilbert Shumway, and Avanelle Cooper; and eight brothers, Chester Cooper, Rudolph Cooper, Wallace Cooper, Vernon Cooper, Lionel Cooper, Donald Cooper, Corbett Cooper, and Columbus W. Cooper Jr.
Services will be at Noon Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Wes Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in Cooper Cemetery on Scotts Branch.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019, and from 8:00 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
Military graveside rites will be accorded by Monte Lewis Stamm VFW Post 5438 of Vanceburg.
Family members will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.gaydosfh.com.