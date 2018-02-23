Forecast for Ohio River crest lowered

Weather forecasters have lowered the predicted high-water crest for the Ohio River in their most recent prognostication.
The level at Lewis County is expected to be in the 57 foot range by the time it crests here on Tuesday.
Judge Executive Todd Ruckel says local officials are prepared for the minor river flooding and are also prepared should weekend rains result in any additional flash flooding in the county.
Ruckel said emergency shelters can be activated on short notice should the need arise and added road crews will be on standby to make any emergency repairs to roadways, culverts and bridges, if needed.
Emergency Management Director George Sparks said the latest forecast is welcome news and added he will continue to closely monitor the weather situation and will be prepared with any appropriate response.
For information or assistance call the Lewis County Emergency Management Office at 606-796-3464. In an emergency call 911.
National Weather Service officials have stated they have high confidence on several rounds of prolonged moderate to heavy rainfall for the area through the weekend.
“Specific river forecasts are highly dependent on exactly where the rain footprint is placed, which leads to a lower confidence in the exact crests that are being forecast,” according to an official with the NWS office in Wilmington, Ohio.
Embedded thunderstorms will be possible Saturday night, according to the latest precipitation forecast. Some of the storms may be capable of producing damaging winds after midnight. The confidence in severe storms is generally low.
The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers... Ohio River at Portsmouth Ohio River at Vanceburg Ohio River at Maysville The Flood Warning continues for The Ohio River at Portsmouth * until further notice. * At 12 PM the stage was 51.0 feet. * Flood stage is 50 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * The river will rise to near 57 feet by Tuesday morning.The river will then begin falling, but remain above flood stage for the next 5 days. * At stages near 56 feet, flooding through Scioto County worsens, with water entering lower levels of homes in Fullerton. Portions of Route 52 become closed due to flooding.