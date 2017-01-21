Florence Ruth Cooper, 93, of Hillview Retirement Center in Portsmouth, Ohio, formerly of Vanceburg, passed away Friday January 20, 2017, after an extended illness.
Ruth was born in Lewis County on February 26, 1923, to the late Thomas and Jesse Pollitt Gilbert. Ruth was a homemaker and had worked for US Shoe in Vanceburg as a fancy stitcher for 27 years. Ruth was a foster grandparent for the Lewis County School system for 17 years.
Surviving are three daughters, Karen Squires of Garrison, Terri (Jim) Wyatt of Eddyville, and Elizabeth (David) Lykins of Vanceburg; two sons, James Patrick (Deborah) Cooper of Greenup, and Kevin Trent (Kathy) Cooper of Vanceburg; a stepdaughter, Sandra Whitt of Columbus, Ohio; one sister, Rose Roe of Wayne, Michigan; 17 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in deathy by her husband, Maurice Jenny “Pat” Cooper in 2004; a son in infancy Zachary Cooper; seven brothers, Nathan Gilbert, Harold Gilbert, Herbert Gilbert, Paul Gilbert, Thomas Gilbert, Curtis Gilbert, and Donald Eugene Gilbert; a stepdaughter, Patricia Lykins; and three sisters, Anna Mae Horsley, Emma Lee Riggs, and Audra Bryan.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday January 23, 2017, at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Pastor Tom Cox Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Friends may call from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Sunday, January 22, 2017, and from 8:00 a.m. Until the service hour Monday at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
