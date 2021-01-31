Fleming Logan Jr., 56, of Vanceburg, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021, at his home following an extended illness.
Fleming was born in Henry County, Indiana, a son of the late Fleming and Anna Thompson Logan.
He loved to have company and visit with family and friends. He was of the Christian faith and was a 1984 graduate of Kentucky School for the Deaf (KSD) in Danville.
Left behind to cherish Fleming’s memories are a daughter, Jessica (Jason) Butler of Vanceburg; a son, Jason Hannah and his fiancée, Angel Gulley, of Morehead; five sisters, Barbara (Joe) Zwierzycki and Twana (Glen) Clark of Vanceburg, Rita (JJ) Buergi of Cloverdale, Ohio, Tina Donaldson of Pandora, Ohio, and Sheliah (Junior) Richmond of Olive Hill; two brothers, Jack (Edna) Logan of Bryan, Ohio, and Greg (Norrine) Logan of Olive Hill; and three grandchildren, Hunter Butler, Shyann Butler, and Jackson Hannah.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Kay Harter and Marie Richmond, and two brothers, Gary and Dexter Logan.
At the family’s request there will be no service at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.