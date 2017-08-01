Five Lewis County residents have been arrested on drug related charges after a search warrant was executed at a Garrison residence.
Sheriff Johnny Bivens said the search warrant was served at the Church Street residence following the undercover purchase of illegal narcotics from an individual at the residence earlier in the day.
Bivens said deputies and officers with the Vanceburg Police Department and deputies with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department went to the residence at about 8:15 p.m. Monday to serve the warrant and execute the search.