Fiscal court expected to declare Lewis County a Second Amendment Sanctuary

Lewis County Fiscal Court is scheduled to meet Monday (12/30/19) in a special session to consider adopting a resolution declaring Lewis County as a Second Amendment Sanctuary.
The meeting will begin at 2:00 p.m. Monday in the third-floor courtroom of the Lewis County Courthouse.
The presentation of the proposed resolution is the only item on the agenda for the special session. Discussion and actions at the meeting are, by law, limited to the items on the agenda.
If you’ve heard the term “sanctuary city” mentioned in the news recently it’s likely been about immigration.
The current sanctuary reference has been utilized increasingly in the past few weeks in response to gun control efforts in Virginia and proposed gun control legislation in Kentucky.
The sanctuary city/county movement in Virginia has set the stage for those against the enactment of tighter gun control in other states.
Democrats took control of the Virginia state legislature in the November election and, with the help of Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, they have crafted several pieces of gun control legislation.
In response, gun owners and Second Amendment supporters have banded together and are demanding their local officials approve sanctuary resolutions to ignore gun control laws that go against the Second Amendment to the Constitution.