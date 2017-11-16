Headlines

Fire displaces family of seven

November 16, 2017
Dennis K Brown
Firefighters and deputies examine the scene of a residential fire on Little Trace Branch Road late Wednesday. No one was hurt as a result of the fire. - Dennis Brown Fire

A Garrison family of seven safely escaped from their burning home Wednesday night on Little Trace Spur.

Firefighters were sent to the home of Joseph Cooper shortly after 11:00 p.m. Wednesday when Cooper felt heat coming from the ceiling in the living room of the home and called 911 dispatchers.

Cooper and his family were able to safely exit the home and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters from Garrison, Black Oak, and Firebrick volunteer fire departments responded to the call and soon brought the fire under control, keeping the fire from spreading past the living room area.

Damage was contained to the living room area of this home on Little Trace Branch Road near Garrison. Water and smoke damage extended throughout the structure, however. - Dennis Brown Photo

The cause of the fire is thought to be electrical but remains under investigation.

Assisting firefighters at the scene were Deputy Eric Poynter and Deputy Mark Sparks.

While the fire didn’t completely destroy the home, smoke and water damage extended throughout the structure.

Firefighters remained on the scene until about 12:30 a.m. to clear equipment and ensure the fire would not rekindle.

Cooper said the residence was not insured.

Anyone who would like to assist the family may call 606-757-3070.

