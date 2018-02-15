Fire destroys Vanceburg home

The cause of a fire that destroyed the home of Frank and Robin Hobbs remains under investigation although it is thought to be electrical.
Firefighters were called to Carmella Lane south of Vanceburg about 4:00 p.m. Monday when a worker at D&A Tire noticed flames and smoke coming from the nearby residence.
Firefighters from Lewis County, Black Oak, Garrison, and Firebrick volunteer fire departments responded to the scene along with Lewis County Sheriff’s deputies.
Lewis County Fire Chief Aaron Gilbert said the home was engulfed by the fire by the time firefighters arrived a short time after being dispatched.
He said the department volunteers remained on the scene for about two hours although they were unable to save the structure or any of its contents.
The couple are employed by the Lewis County School District at Lewis County High School.
“I would like to think each and every one of you for helping out you don’t even no how much it means it’s just overwhelming how everyone come together to help my Dad and Mom in there time of need they are truly hard working people that has worked all there life for as long as I can remember for everything,” Michael Hobbs posted on social media.
“They have and then lost it all in less then 20 minutes words can’t describe how much we appreciate your help that your giving them it’s really made me look at thing different and makes me want to help anyone and everyone anyway I can we love each and everyone of you And I hope god blesses you 10 times more,” he added.
Christel Hobbs provided clothing sizes for the couple.
“For those asking about clothes size, Frank wears 2XL in shirts 40/30 in pants and size 10 1/2 shoes. Robin wears XL in shirts large in pants medium if stretchy size 9 shoes. We thank everyone for the phone calls and text messages. Please remember them in your prayers,” she wrote.
Robin Hobbs expressed her appreciation to the community for the immediate outpouring of love and assistance.
“Frank and I would like to thank each and everyone for all that you did for us when we lost our home,” she wrote.
“Words cannot express the love we feel for our hometown. How everyone came together for us in just a few hours,” she wrote.
“Thanks to all our coworkers, church family, our beautiful God-given children and grandchildren. All you kids we work with at school, we didn’t know you loved us so much,” she added.
“All our friends, words cannot express what I want to say to you all. We love you all and may God bless each and every one of you.
“Hope I didn’t leave anyone out, and you all know who you are. God bless you,” she added.
The family asks for continued prayers.
Kyra Adams, who came to know the couple as a student at LCHS, has established an online effort to collect funds to assist the family.
“I am posting due to a couple that needs our help,” she wrote on the GoFundMe site.
Adams said the couple “lost all of their things due to a house fire, only thing they have left are the clothes on their back.”
“I will appreciate anything you can donate for this sweet couple!!! Just a couple dollars can make a difference,” she wrote.
Donations on the site by Thursday morning totaled $364.
To contribute online visit https://www.gofundme.com/j6t2a-house-fire-donations.
A collection point for donations of clothing and household items, as well as monetary contributions, has been established at Lewis County High School.
For information call LCHS at 606-796-2823.
Also assisting at the scene were workers with the Vanceburg Electric Plant Board and Fleming Mason Energy.