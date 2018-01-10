A fire has destroyed a Vanceburg home despite efforts by firefighters to save the structure.
Lewis County Emergency Management Director George Sparks said the fire at 1293 Town Branch Road was reported by a neighbor about 2:45 p.m. on December 30.
Sparks said firefighters from Lewis County, Black Oak, Garrison and Firebrick fire departments responded to the call along with deputies from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department.
Sparks said the Richie Tully family resided in the home and added the property belongs to Charles Queen who resides out-of-state. No one was at the home at the time of the fire.
Sparks said the home and all contents were destroyed in the fire, adding a dog that was in the house at the time was able to escape.
Sparks said the cause of the fire hasn’t been determined and added that no injuries were reported.