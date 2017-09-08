Fire damages Rock Run home

A home on Rock Run was extensively damaged by fire Wednesday as the apparent result of an electrical short.
Firefighters were dispatched to the location at 7:50 a.m. after a school bus driver noticed smoke coming from the eaves of the home about three miles from Ky. Rt. 59, south of Vanceburg and called to report it.
The occupants of the home, Shawn and Karla Thurman Colegrove, had left the structure about an hour earlier with their small chihuahua, Peanut, to travel to Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio. Karla was scheduled for surgery that morning to repair a rotator cuff tear in her right shoulder.
Black Oak Fire Chief Curtis Brewer utilized a thermal camera to locate the source of the smoke and was soon able to extinguish the smoldering fire with a hose connected to the department’s pumper truck.
Brewer said the origin of the fire appeared to be in the vicinity of a kitchen refrigerator and had been smoldering in that area and inside the wall for some time, producing the smoke that was visible to those traveling on the nearby roadway.
The interior of the home and all contents were exposed to the thick smoke resulting in clothing and furniture being damaged beyond use.
The kitchen of the home was extensively damaged by the fire and water that was used to fight it.
Firefighters remained on the scene until about 9:30 a.m. to ensure the fire had been completely extinguished. They utilized large fans to exhaust smoke from the structure.
Karla Colegrove said the utility company had informed the couple they would have to have the home’s wiring repaired and inspected before electric service could be reconnected. She said they have been staying with neighbors until something more permanent can be arranged.
The Red Cross is assisting with some of the immediate needs but the family remains in need of clothing, personal and household items, as well as monetary assistance to begin the needed repairs.
Karla Colegrove said their only income is from Shawn Colegrove’s disability assistance. She added that doctors said her recovery from the shoulder surgery will take about four months.
The couple is in immediate need of clothing and monetary aid to begin repairs to the home they’ve occupied for 13 years. They are nearing completion of a land contract agreement to own the structure and lot.
Karla wears size 18/1X whiled Shawn wears 30-32 pants, medium shirts, and 10-1/2 shoes.
To make a contribution contact Cindy Stone at 606-541-8163. All donations are appreciated.
Fire departments responding to the call included Black Oak, Lewis County, Vanceburg, and Garrison.