Faye Merritt

Ileen Faye Brown Merritt, 69, of Maysville, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021, at UK Markey Cancer Center in Lexington.
She was born September 13, 1951, in Mason County, a daughter of the late Johnie Randolph and Edna Ileen Fields Brown.
Faye was a homemaker. She enjoyed sewing, rock work in the yard, and spending time with family.
She is survived by one son, Johnie Allen Merritt of Maysville; one daughter, Ellen Randolph Becker of Grand Rapids, Michigan, one brother, Julian Eugene Brown of Maysville; one sister, Rosemary Kaye Hardeman of Maysville; six grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Jerry Donald Merritt; one brother, James Brown; and three sisters, Theresa Arrasmith, Lana Caudill, and Bettie Truesdell.
At the request of the family, a memorial service will be at a later date.
Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services is caring for arrangements.
