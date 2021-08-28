Headlines

Faye Merritt

Dennis K Brown

Ileen Faye Brown Merritt, 69, of Maysville, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021, at UK Markey Cancer Center in Lexington.

She was born September 13, 1951, in Mason County, a daughter of the late Johnie Randolph and Edna Ileen Fields Brown.

Faye was a homemaker. She enjoyed sewing, rock work in the yard, and spending time with family.

She is survived by one son, Johnie Allen Merritt of Maysville; one daughter, Ellen Randolph Becker of Grand Rapids, Michigan, one brother, Julian Eugene Brown of Maysville; one sister, Rosemary Kaye Hardeman of Maysville; six grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Jerry Donald Merritt; one brother, James Brown; and three sisters, Theresa Arrasmith, Lana Caudill, and Bettie Truesdell.

At the request of the family, a memorial service will be at a later date.

Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services is caring for arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.globefamilyfc.com.

