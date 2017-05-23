Faye Ann Allen, 83, of Vanceburg, passed away at home with her family by her side Tuesday, May 23, 2017.
Faye was born in Lewis County July 10, 1933, to the late Royce Shelton and Nellie Hickle Gooch.
Faye was a homemaker and had served as a secretary for the USDA Soil Conservation office. She had many interests which included gardening, fishing, playing bingo, square dancing and listening to Bluegrass music. Faye was an avid shopper in the store and online shopping. For relaxation, she would watch deer and hummingbirds in her yard from her home.
Survivors include a daughter, Sandra Renee (Farrel) Hill of Shelbyville; a son Theodore Jay Allen of Concord, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Ryan Briscoe, Amanda Baxter, and Cody Allen; a niece, Julie Pence of Vanceburg; and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Faye was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Allen, in 1998; a sister, Charlotte Pence; one grandchild, Bradley Baxter; and a brother-in-law Adrian Pence.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 26, 2017, at Gaydos Funeral Home with Pastor Michael Ulrich officiating. Burial will follow in Black Oak Cemetery.
Friends and family may call from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Thursday, May 25, 2017, and from 8:00 a.m. until the time of services Friday at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
Pallbearers will be Gary Curtis, Cody Allen, Gene Hickle, Bobby Grayson, Ryan Briscoe, and Josh Bryan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Operation CatSnip of Kentucky, 18 Village Plaza #156, Shelbyville, KY 40065.
Condolences may be sent at www.gaydosfh.com.