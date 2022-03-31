Fatal crash under investigation

Officials are investigating a fatal collision involving a tractor/trailer and passenger vehicle Wednesday morning on the Grayson Spur of the AA Highway.
Sheriff Johnny Bivens said the incident happened shortly before 6:00 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Lower Kinney Road and the Grayson Spur.
He said a 2020 Freightliner hauling auto parts, operated James Kurtz, 61, of Rockford, Illinois, was traveling south on the Grayson Spur and collided with a 2018 Ford Expedition, operated by Patricia Jane Stevens, 43, of Vanceburg.