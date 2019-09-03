Fatal crash under investigation

Sheriff Johnny Bivens is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash Tuesday (9/3/19) on Montgomery Road south of Garrison.
Bivens said the crash happened about 10:20 a.m. Tuesday on Montgomery Road (KY 3311) about 3.5 miles south of the AA Highway at Garrison.
Bivens said a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT, operated by Savannah Horsley, 30, of Garrison, was traveling south on the roadway when the vehicle’s right wheels went off the right side of the roadway and traveled some distance before the vehicle went back across the roadway and struck an embankment on the left side of the roadway.