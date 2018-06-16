Fatal ATV accident under investigation

A Quincy man has died as the result of an ATV accident in Greenup County, according to a spokesman with the Kentucky State Police.
The spokesman said KSP officials were contacted Friday evening to respond to an ATV accident near the Lewis/Greenup county line.
Upon arrival, it was determined Brian Cochran, 51 of Quincy, had been operating an ATV on the roadway, when the ATV overturned and ejected Cochran, according to the spokesman
Cochran was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lewis County Coroner’s Office.
The collision remains under investigation by Trooper Blake Wagner. He was assisted at the scene by the Lewis County Coroner’s Office and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department.