Officials are investigating a fatal two-vehicle accident this morning on the AA Highway at Tollesboro.
Sheriff Johnny Bivens said the accident happened about 8:45 a.m. about three miles east of Ky. Rt. 57.
Bivens said a 2006 Cadillac CTS, operated by Kimberly Blevins, 54, of Vanceburg, was traveling west on the roadway and a 2015 Ford Explorer, operated by Edna Vice, 64, of Tollesboro, was traveling east on the roadway.
Bivens said it appears the operator of the Cadillac lost control of the vehicle on the slick roadway and the two vehicles collided, which is consistent with statements provided by eyewitnesses.
Blevins was pronounced dead at the scene and Vice was taken to Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville for treatment of multiple injuries. She was later transferred to the University of Kentucky Medical Center.