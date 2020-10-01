Fall fire season begins today

Fall fire season in Kentucky runs from October 1 through late December.
During the forest fire season, it is unlawful for any person to set fire to, or procure another to set fire to, any flammable material capable of spreading fire, located in or within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland, except between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., or when the ground is covered with snow.
Beginning during the first week of October the weather predictions for the next eight weeks normally are very favorable for potential forest fires in the hardwood timber region of Kentucky.
With very warm temperatures, very low humidity, a partial fall leaf drop, and normally a shortage of rainfall, conditions are very conducive for forest fires.