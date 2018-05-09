Faith Ruckel is graduate of Public Safety Dispatch Academy

Faith Ann Ruckel is among the 25 law enforcement dispatchers who recently graduated from the Public Safety Dispatch Academy at the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT).
Ruckel is a telecommunicator with Lewis County E-911 Dispatch Center.
She is a member of DOCJT’s 117th telecommunications academy class, which first began in 1999.
The five weeks of training in Richmond consisted of 205 hours of academy instruction to satisfy mandated training requirements.
“We are very proud of Faith for this accomplishment,” said Lewis County E-911 Director Mike Sparks. “She is an asset to our dispatch center.”
Sparks and other dispatchers surprised Ruckel with a reception at the center following her graduation.
Major training areas covered by Ruckel at the academy included identifying the role and responsibilities of the dispatcher, correct phone and radio procedures, handling emergency and non-emergency calls for service, emergency medical dispatch protocols and use of the state and national criminal databases.
Ruckel began work at the local dispatch center in August 2012 and has served as a dispatcher for the Kentucky State Police. She earlier served as a manager for Wal-Mart in West Union, Ohio.
She is married to Kenny Ruckel and they have twin children, Kenny and Kristen, and a grandson, Grayson.
Dispatch basic training is mandatory for any sworn or civilian employee who will dispatch law enforcement officers by radio at a Criminal Justice Information Systems agency.
DOCJT also provides in-service and leadership training for Kentucky public safety dispatchers and law enforcement officers.
DOCJT is a state agency located on Eastern Kentucky University’s campus. The agency is the first in the nation to be accredited under the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies’ public safety training program designation.
DOCJT also earned accredited through the International Association for Continuing Education and Training in 2013 – making it the nation’s only law enforcement training academy to achieve dual accreditation by two independent accrediting organizations.
Class 117 graduates and their agencies are:
Kayla Boyd, Barren-Metcalfe Emergency Communications Center
Samson James Churchwell, Bell County Dispatch
Taylor D. Craft, Madison County E-911
Raven Day, Madisonville Police Department
Patricia Diehl, Danville Police Department
John P. Gallagher, Henderson Police Department
Austin Hale, Nelson County 911 Dispatch
Shannon R. Hicks, Greenup County E-911
Zechariah Houk, Campbellsville Police Department
Kristy Alene Hunt, Martin County 911
Brittany Janes, Madisonville Police Department
Cameron S. Miller, Henderson Police Department
Alyssa Jayne Pelfrey, Radcliff Police Department
Victoria B. Pinerola, Owensboro Police Department
Ashley N. Pingleton, Madison County E-911
Denise Michelle Proctor, Calloway County Sheriff’s Office
Rebecca Kayleen Romano, Logan County E.C.C.
Faith Ann Ruckel, Lewis County EMA-911
Kaitlin Nichole Sanders, Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office
Shalise Ranstrom Saylor, Madison County E-911
Jacob Allan Steiner, Madison County E-911
Drew Swanigan, Georgetown/Scott County E-911
Jonathan Waters, Bullitt County E-911 Dispatch
Allison Weatherholt, Henderson Police Department
Dustin L. Wood, Livingston County E-911