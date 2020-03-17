Evelyn Evans, 96, of Vanceburg, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Hospice of Hope at Kenton Pointe in Maysville.
Evelyn was born in Lewis County on June 6, 1923, a daughter of the late Charles Thomas and Sally Fair Drake Lewis.
She attended Vanceburg Church of God where she was honored as the oldest member. She worked for US Shoe in Vanceburg for 28 years. Evelyn was a homemaker, rearing six children. She loved to garden and be outside. She also liked to sew and read in her spare time.
Left to cherish Evelyn’s memories are three daughters, Doris Thoroughman of Flemingsburg, Pat Bryant of South Portsmouth, and Sandy (Ezra) Bartee of Yale, Michigan; two sons, Fred (Linda) Evans of Owenton, and Larry Evans of Camp Dix; 16-grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Falmouth Evans in 1998; a daughter, Joyce Hobbs; two sons-in-law, Paul Bryant and Billy D. Thoroughman; a daughter-in-law, Janet Evans; six brothers; and three sisters.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Vanceburg Church of God with Pastor Edison Buchanan officiating. Burial will follow in Stone Cemetery at Camp Dix.
Visitation will be Thursday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to services Friday at Vanceburg Church of God.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Hope in Maysville and Vanceburg Church of God.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.