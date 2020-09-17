Evelyn Cole

Evelyn Elizabeth Tully Cole, 88, of Tollesboro, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at UK Bluegrass Hospice Care in Lexington.
She was born May 13, 1932, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late Fred and Edna Wills Tully.
Mrs. Cole was an employee of GC Murphy Co. in Maysville for 10 years and made many lifelong friends. She was a well known babysitter in the Tollesboro area, having cared for children in her home for 48 years.
She was an active member of Tollesboro United Methodist Church where she faithfully served helping with the New Life Singers, cooking, and hosting in home Bible Studies. Evelyn enjoyed sitting on the back porch, talking to folks as they went by and spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren.
Evelyn is survived by her husband of 65 years, Glenn Cole, whom she married on January 9, 1955; one son, Michael (Lori) Cole of Statesville, North Carolina; one daughter, Glenda (Mike) Stewart of Powder Springs, Georgia; six grandchildren, Rachael, Rebekah, Hannah, and Zachariah Stewart, all of Georgia, Cameron Cole of Kentucky, and Courtney (Tyler) Bruce of North Carolina; and two great-grandchildren, Bentley and Kinsley Bruce, both of North Carolina. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Brian Keith Cole, and three half sisters, Marie (Woodrow) Boggs, Francis (Esten) Dixon, and Mabel Tully.
Service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Bro. Mike Rice and Bro. Kevin Baker officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Garden of Memories.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, and after 9:00 a.m. Saturday at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Pallbearers will be her son-in-law, Michael Stewart; grandson-in-law, Tyler Bruce; grandsons, Cameron Cole and Zach Stewart; Tommy Barbour and Andrew Malone. Honorary pallbearers are members of her Bible study group, Al Bane, Jr. Caskey, and Jim Boyd.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Tollesboro United Methodist Church, 11196 KY 57, Tollesboro, KY 41189.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.