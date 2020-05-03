Eveline Caudill

Eveline M. Little Caudill, 78, of Cranston Road, Morehead, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Vanceburg.
Born December 8, 1941, in Rowan County, she was a daughter of the late Samuel Little and Essie Plank Little.
On November 21, 1959, she wed Curtis Edward Caudill, who passed away on September 5, 2012, after 52 years of marriage.
She is survived by her children, Eugene “Gene” Caudill of Morehead, Patty Caudill (Homer Edington) of Tollesboro, Essie Mae (Clinton) Rose of Vanceburg, Sammy (Susie) Caudill of Wallingford, and Diane (Rick) Wolfenbarger of Morehead; eight grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Other survivors include three sisters, Geraldine (Butch) Kelsey and Judy (Jack) Gulley of Morehead, and Pauline Pugh of Milton, Indiana; a daughter-in-law, Connie Little of Morehead; a brother-in-law, Danny Kinder of Morehead; two sisters-in-law, Eva Jane Little of Morehead and Katie Little of Muncie, Indiana; and nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Eveline thoroughly enjoyed being outside, working, farming, raising tobacco, and helping her husband at Caudill’s Junk Yard. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who tremendously enjoyed being with her family, especially the children and grandchildren. She will be sadly missed and forever loved.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Lucille Kinder; two brothers, Aubrey Little and Vernon Little; a son, Rick Little; and a granddaughter, Renea Tackett.
Due to COVID-19 regulations set forth by the governor, a private service will be Monday, May 4, 2020, at Northcutt and Son Home for Funerals in Morehead with Pastor Butch Kelsey officiating.
Burial will be in Little and Caudill Cemetery on Cranston Road at Morehead.