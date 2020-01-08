Eva Marian Hampton

Eva Marian McNutt Hampton, 88, of Tollesboro, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at the Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville.
She was born June 25, 1931, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late Russell and Lorena Perrine McNutt.
Eva was of the Christian faith. She was a homemaker and lifelong farmer. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Eva is survived by one son, Sam Hampton Jr. (Debbie) of Ashland; one daughter, Diana Smoot (Joseph) of Morehead; one sister, Joyce Zeigler of Plumville; one sister-in-law, Nancy McNutt of Newark, Ohio; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Sam Hampton Sr.; and one brother, Douglas “Bud” McNutt.
A graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at Hillcrest Garden of Memories with Bro. Phil Cropper officiating.
Friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. until noon Friday, January 10, 2020, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 11918 KY 57 at Tollesboro.
Pallbearers will be Hunter Smoot, Joseph Smoot Jr., Jason Robertson, Russell Hampton, Sam Hampton III, and Jim McNutt.