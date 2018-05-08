Eugene Ray Pierce, 45, of Garrison, passed away Monday morning, May 7, 2018, at his home.
He was born July 2, 1972, in Portsmouth, Ohio, a son of Ronda Pierce of Garrison, and the late Johnny Adams.
Eugene enjoyed being outdoors, riding four wheelers and spending time with his family, especially with his grandchildren.
In addition to his mother, who resides at Garrison, Eugene is survived by his wife of 20 years, Angela Christy Pierce; four sons, Jacob Fraley (Brooke) of Wheelersburg, Ohio, Johnathan Fraley (Ashley Clark) of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, Michael Pierce (Jessica) of Garrison, and Nickolas Pierce of Bucyrus, Ohio; three daughters, Jessica Pierce (Harry Walters) of Grayson, Brooke Pierce and Maleigha Pierce, both of Garrison; nine grandchildren; one brother, Johnny Adams Jr. of Garrison; and three sisters, Rhonda Fraley (James) of Garrison, Stephanie Donovan of Fowlerville, Michigan, and Tina Osborne of Lincoln Park, Michigan. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one brother, Dean Pierce, and one nephew, Brett Osborne.
Services will be at Noon Friday, May 11, 2018, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel in Garrison, with Bro. Tony Corns officiating. Burial will follow in Dummitt Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 10:30 a.m. until Noon Friday, May 11, 2018, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel, 103 Dudley Avenue in Garrison.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.