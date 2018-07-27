Eugene Clark, 91, of Petersville, passed away Wednesday evening, July 25, 2018, at his home.
He was born October 21, 1926, in Mason County, a son of the late Herman and Leona Ackley Clark.
Eugene was a member of Dalesburg Wesleyan Church and a life long farmer. He loved farming, singing, making people happy, doing arts and crafts and spending time with his family.
Eugene is survived by his wife of 73 years, Betty Lou Thurman Clark; two sons and daughters-in-law, Jimmy and Jeanie Clark of Germantown, and Danny and Linda Clark of New Albany, Indiana; two daughters and sons-in-law, Emma and Eddie King of Pekin, Indiana, and Carolyn and Bud Collins of Maysville; 27 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren; five brothers, Kenny Clark and Carl Clark, both of Vanceburg, Ronnie Clark of Quincy, Mike Clark of Morehead, and Harold David Clark of North Carolina. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Alice Faye Clark; one brother, James Clark; and four sisters, Louise Howell, Dorothy Marshall, Nellie Elliott and Geneva Hollar.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 30, 2018, at Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg, with Bro. Chris King and Bro. Phillip Hesler officiating. Burial will follow in Esham Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Sunday, July 29, 2018, and after 9:00 a.m. Monday at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 West Second Street in Vanceburg.
Pallbearers will be Jamie Clark, Brad King, Danny Joe Clark, Victor Hamilton, Jeff Royse and Marcus Breckenridge.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Harrison Holiness Association, 6540 Corydon Ramsey Road, Ramsey, Indiana 47112.