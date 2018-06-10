Etta Edna Jamison, 82, of Garrison, passed away Friday, June 8, 2018, at her home with family by her side.
Edna was born at Garrison March 6, 1936, to the late Cecil and Goldie Osborne Ervin. She was a homemaker and member of Garrison Church of Christ.
Her grandbabies were her world. She enjoyed watching game shows and always had ice cream for the grandbabies and great-grandbabies.
Survivors include four granddaughters, Tonya (Curtis) Brewer, Kala (Eric) Switzer, Amanda (Justin) Medina, and JoAnna (Frankie Witten) Jamison; nine great-grandchildren DJ Jamison, Zach (Michelle Brown) Jamison, Grace Switzer, Jameson Switzer, Granger Hampton, Greyson Hampton, Grant Brewer, Adeline Witten, and Camila Medina; two daughters-in-law Pam Jamison and Donna Jamison; a granddaughter-in-law Jennifer Jamison; three sisters, Minnie Ervin, Jean Kimbler, and Pearl Pence; three brothers, Chester Ervin, Jerry Ervin, and Don (Jeanette) Ervin; and several nieces, nephews, and other family members who will mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Pearl Jamison; two sons, Dennis Jamison Sr., and Mark Jamison; a grandson, Dennis Jamison Jr.; twin great-granddaughters, Reagan and Ryleigh Witten; a sister, Lillian Williamson; a brother, Clayton Ervin; and an infant sister.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg, with Bro. Tom Shope officiating. Burial will be in Jamison Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday and from 8:00 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.
