Ethel Jordan Angel, 92, of Firebrick passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2017, at SOMC Hospice Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
She was born October 25, 1924, in Firebrick, a daughter of the late Martin Van Jordan and Nellie Holloway. She was former employee of Southern Hills Hospital in Portsmouth. She was a faithful member and attendee of the Lewis County Senior Citizens for over 10 years and was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by four sons, Roger (Peggy) Angel of Garrison, Gary (Wanda) Angel of Black Oak, Calvin (Vanessa) Angel of Columbus, Ohio, and Rick (Kathy) Angel of Asheville, North Carolina; 17 grandchildren; and daughters-in-law, Julia, Sue, and Christy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Michael and Harlen Angel; five sisters, Beulah Jordan, Deloris Fitch, Opal Mae Lewis Borg, Olive Hacker, and Thelma Lewis; two brothers, Wayne Jordan and Ivan Teddy Jordan; and granddaughter, Carla Angel Sadowski.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 24, 2017, at Morton Funeral Home in South Shore with Raymond Lewis officiating. Burial will be in Firebrick Cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday, February 24, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be expressed at mortonfh.com
