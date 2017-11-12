Estil Lee Cooley, 85, of Garrison, passed away Friday, November 10, 2017, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
He was born June 6, 1932, at Garrison, a son of the late Coon and Pearlie Zornes Cooley.
Estil attended Evans Chapel Church and worked until his retirement for US Steel Grave Vault Company. He enjoyed going to church, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends.
Estil is survived by a son, Ronald Lee Cooley of Garrison; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a special nephew, Maurice (Kim) Cooley of Wallingford; and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Lillie Jane Bloomfield Cooley; a son, Mike Cooley; one grandchild, Shane Cooley; nine brothers, Eddie Cooley Jr., James Cooley, Harold Cooley, Lorie Lester Cooley, Morris Cooley, Ray Cooley, Elmer Cooley, Clyde Cooley, Earl Cooley; and three sisters, Esta Marie Armstrong, Clara Louise Fitzgerald, and Ruth Slone.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 13, 2017, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel in Garrison with Bro. Ronnie Hall officiating. Burial will follow in Crystal Dawn Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 13, 2017, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel, 103 Dudley Avenue in Garrison.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.globefc.com.