Ester Skidmore

Ester Tackett Skidmore, 74, Passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at her home with family by her side.
She was born January 1, 1947, at Melvin, a daughter of the late Glenn and Carrie Johnson Tackett.
Ester attended church at Spears Mill Baptist Church in Bourbon County. She was a member of VFW Post 5438, and a member of Kiwanis International. Ester loved to travel and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by four daughters, Roxane (Larry) Robinson of South Shore, Belinda Kegley of Ashland, Rachel (Tom) Rudd of Lexington, and Kendra (Robbie) Skidmore-Morris of Cynthiana; seven grandchildren, Jacob Kegley, Kent Robinson, Brandon Robinson, Zack McKee, Breanna Skidmore, Katie Martin, and Desi Wiglesworth; nine great-grandchildren; three brothers, Carlos Tackett of Garrison, Homer Tackett of Sandy Hook, and Glen Tackett Jr. of South Portsmouth; three sisters, Martha Skidmore of Garrison, Nellie Thurman of Garrison, and Eliza Ferguson of Black Oak; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy E. Johnson; a daughter, Kimberly Skidmore; two brothers, Ben Tackett and Edward Tackett; and three sisters, Thelma Jones, Betty Bloomfield, and Emma Jean Younce.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg, with Bro. Wes Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in Skidmore Cemetery at Garrison.
Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of services Tuesday.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.