Ernest Corns III

Ernest E. Corns III, 39, of Vanceburg, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022, at his home after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by family.
He was born at Portsmouth, Ohio, July 11, 1982, a son of Ernest and Susan Billman Corns Jr. of Vanceburg. Ernie worked at Superior Composite at Black Oak for 18 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, tinkering with his vehicles, four-wheel riding with his friends, and spending time with his friends and family. He was a member of I’ll Talk for Jesus Pentecostal Church.
Left to cherish Ernie’s memories, in addition to his parents, are his loving wife Krystin Grant Corns; two daughters, Hailey Evans (Kolby) and Caylee Evans (Jordan) of Vanceburg; one estranged son, Bryson Reynolds of Lexington; one grandson, Kru Thompson; a sister, Julia (Anthony) Bloomfield; two brothers, Matthew (Jackie) Corns and David “Corndog” (Celeste) Corns; mama, Connie Holland; mother-in-law, Tina Grant; nieces, Elaynna and Raynna Osborne, MacKenzie and Charlotte Corns; a nephew, Trenton Bloomfield; and two sisters-in-law, Nycole (Jake) Osborne and Lyndsi Grant.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ernest and Julia Corns Sr.; maternal grandparents, Earl and Freda Billman; papa, Sunny Holland; father-in-law, Timothy Grant; sister in infancy, Dana Corns; and a nephew, Joshua Bloomfield.
Services will be Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Tony Corns officiating. Burial will be in Waring Cemetery at Garrison.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Osborne, David Corns, Matthew Corns, Matt Howard, Anthony Corns, and Paul Flannigan. Honorary pallbearers will be Kenny Holland, George Bloomfield, Wayne Cooper, and Michael Hill.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.gaydosfh.com.