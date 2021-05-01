Ermel Bloomfield

Ermel Eugene Bloomfield, 88, of Camp Dix, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 30, 2021, at St. Claire Healthcare Center in Morehead after a brief illness.
He was born January 27, 1933, in Lewis County, a son of the late James Ralph and Ida Frances Kitchen Bloomfield.
Ermel was an Elder at Scott’s Branch Church for many years and loved his Lord, family, and country He shared the Word with many friends and neighbors as often as he could.
He served his country and felt it was an honor, but most of all he served his Lord. Ermel took joy in working to provide for his family and raise them to the best of his ability. He was a servant of the Lord who loved and served with a smile on his face. Ermel was also known very well for his love of ancestry and he knew most of the Laurel area and beyond’s background. He cared for the Morgan Cemetery for nearly 45 years, no pay, just gave his time and effort.
Ermel is survived by four children, Sonny Bloomfield (Criss) of Camp Dix, Bob Bloomfield (Helen) of Charters, Jim Bloomfield (Cathy) of Vancleve, Mississippi, and Lisa Morgan (Randy) of Camp Dix; 17 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews who were always very special to him. He also leaves many other family members, friends, neighbors and church family who will sadly mourn his passing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Betty Joann Fannin Bloomfield; one son, Eric Andrew Bloomfield; one brother, Lawrence Jr. Ash; and two sisters, Ruby Ash and Hazel Nolen.
Services will be at Globe Family Funeral Chapel at Camp Dix with Bro. David Prater officiating. Interment will follow in Morgan Cemetery at Head of Grassy.
Friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel at Camp Dix.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.