Enforcement of Vanceburg’s ATV ordinance set to begin

Enforcement of a recently enacted Vanceburg ordinance that regulates golf carts and ATVs on city streets will go into effect Sunday (3/1/20).
The new law, passed in October 2019, became effective on publication in The Lewis County Herald at that time but there was a grace period before will be enforced.
Vanceburg Police Chief Joe Billman says preparing for the enforcement of the law, and having stickers printed, took some time.
“People with golf carts and ATVs have had ample time to be prepared before we begin writing tickets for non-compliance,” Billman said.
Violators may be fined up to $100.