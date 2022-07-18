Emma McClurg, 78, of Vanceburg, gained her angel wings on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Christa and Jeff Baldwin. She was surrounded by her family.
Born May 10, 1944, at Vanceburg, she was a daughter of the late Earl Allen and Ollie Jane Ginn.
She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She loved her kids, grandkids, great-grandkids, and great-great-grandkid with all her heart. She had worked US Shoe in Vanceburg. She spent the remainder of her of her life enjoying her kids, grandkids, great-grandkids, and great-great-grandkid.
Survivors include her children, Gary McClurg (Carol), Marsha Dunigan, Timmy McClurg (Louann), Christa Baldwin (Jeff), and Marla Potter (Joe); a sister, Freida Ginn; her grandchildren, Denny Applegate (Andy), BJ Applegate (Sarah), Julie Doyle (Corey), Frankie Applegate (Megan), Ashley McClurg, Brittany Gallenstein (Trey), Ryan Calvert (Samantha), Bryan Calvert (Brittany), Zach McClurg, Breanna Reynolds (Caleb), and Gary McClurg; 26 great-grandchildren who thought she hung the moon; and a great-great-grandchild. They all loved their mamaw, grandma, and maw.
She was preceded in death by a son, Freddie Wayne McClurg; five brothers, Junior Ginn, Vernon Ginn, Bobby Ginn, Orville Ginn, and Virgil Ginn; and three sisters, Mary Gilbert, Louise Henson, and Sharon Wright.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Bro. Milt Stanfield officiating. Burial will follow in McClurg Cemetery at Vanceburg.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 11918 KY 57 at Tollesboro, and after 9:00 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons; Denny Applegate, BJ Applegate, Frankie Applegate, Ryan Calvert, Bryan Calvert, and Zach McClurg.
Honorary pallbearers will be Julie Doyle (Corey), Brittany Gallenstein (Trey), Breanna Reynolds (Caleb), and Ashley McClurg.
Condolences may be sent at www.globefamilyfc.com.