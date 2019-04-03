D. Eloise Cooper, 86, of Vanceburg, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio, after an extended illness. Her family was at her side.
Eloise was born at Charters May 27, 1932, a daughter of the late John and Beatrice Thurman Kinney.
She was a homemaker and loved to garden in the spring and can her harvest in the fall. She was a member of Hilltop Tabernacle and attended Garrison First Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and sang with the choir for more than 20 years.
Eloise was owner and operator of Eloise Fabrics and Clothing for 15 years. She had worked for Cooper Brothers Auto Parts in Vanceburg until her retirement. She was an avid traveler with her husband, Forrest. Together they went to many horseshoe tournaments and other festivities.
Survivors include her husband of more than 70 years, Forrest Q. Cooper, whom she married July 30, 1948, at Camp Dix; two sons, Wayson (Patty) Cooper of South Shore, and Jeff (Debbie R.) Cooper of Morehead; 14 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. Many other friends and family members also survive who will mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Miles Q. Cooper in 2003; five sisters, Thelma Chinn, Iva Prater, Flo Rayburn, Eula Conley, and Olive Kinney; and eight brothers, Ruben Kinney, John Kinney, Earl Kinney, Harold Kinney, Arnold Kinney, Newell Kinney, and two in infancy.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Wes Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in Cooper Cemetery on Scotts Branch.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, and from 8:00 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at Gaydos Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Wayson Cooper, Jeff Cooper, Kevin Cooper, Joshua Cooper, Chris Cooper, Ashley Cooper, and Greg Cooper.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.