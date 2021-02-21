Elmer McKee

Elmer Eugene McKee, 94, of Vanceburg, passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021.
He was born May 24, 1926, at Glen Springs, a son of the late Hubert and Ida Stephenson McKee Ginn.
He was a farmer and veteran of WWII.
He enjoyed coon hunting, spending time with family and friends, and reading the newspaper and westerns.
Survivors include a sister, Wilma Shifflett of Vanceburg; one daughter Patty (Justin) Jackson of Wheelersburg Ohio; two sons, Rob (Cindy) McKee of Vanceburg and Greg McKee of Vanceburg; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He will also be missed by other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Dolores McKee; son, Keith McKee; two sisters, Ethel Riggs and Joann Fite; and two brothers, Douglas and Kenneth McKee.
At Eugene’s request there will be no services at this time.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.