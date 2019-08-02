Elmer Fite Sr.

Elmer Wayne Fite Sr., 63, of Tollesboro, passed away Wednesday evening, July 31, 2019, at his home.
He was born August 8, 1955, in Mason County, a son of the late Paul and Genevie Rickett Fite.
Elmer was of the Christian faith and was a lifelong farmer. He enjoyed being outdoors, gardening and spending time with his family, especially with his grandchildren.
Elmer is survived by his wife of 38 years, Clara Evans Fite; one son, Elmer Fite Jr. (Kim) of Vanceburg; one daughter, Esther Ann Fite of Tollesboro; three grandchildren, Justin Ward, Kody Ward and Kayla Fite, all of Vanceburg; three brothers, Jeffrey Fite and Mike Fite, both of Maysville, and Paul Fite Jr. of Vanceburg; three sisters, Garnetta Booker (Clyde) and Wilma Himes of Vanceburg, and Karon Booker of Maysville; one aunt, Stella Toller of Vanceburg; and and one uncle, Bob Rickett of Vanceburg. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Johnny Fite and Jack Fite.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Mike Grayson officiating. Burial will follow in Happy Hollow Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019, and after 9:00 a.m. Wednesday at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 West Second Street in Vanceburg.
Pallbearers will be John Boy Evans, Justin Ward, Chris Case, Anthony Case, Greg Dugan, and Chad Fegan.