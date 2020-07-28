Elle Sue Tobin

Ellen Sue Tobin, 76, passed peacefully from this earth with her family by her side on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center Maysville. S
he was born at Columbus, Ohio, on October 28, 1943, where she lived and raised her family before relocating to Sebastian, Florida. She recently moved to Vanceburg to be near family and was loving life.
As a girl, Ellen modeled for Lazarus and other local companies and television shows. She graduated from Worthington High School where she enjoyed being a majorette and went on to attend The Ohio State University for Fine Arts. Ellen had a long career in banking. She and her first husband, Philip E. Traxler, helped to build the local music culture in Columbus, Ohio, as owners of a number of fondly remembered night clubs around the city, including Zachariah’s Red Eye Saloon with beloved house band McGuffey Lane.
Ellen is preceded in death by her loving parents Burtus H. and Geneva E. (Lewis) Moore II; husband, Thomas W. “Tommy” Tobin; and brother Burtus H. “Buzz” Moore III.
She is survived by her daughter, Sallie (Jack Laverty); son, Shawn (Karen) Traxler; grandsons, (who affectionately called her Grandma Ponytails) Alexander and Zachary Traxler and Ryan Laverty; and great-grandchildren, Hayden, Wesley, Tallulah and Griffin Traxler; and brother David M. Moore. She will be greatly missed.
Ellen will be laid to rest with her husband at the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, Florida.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to People’s Self-Help Housing, Inc., 307 KY 59, Vanceburg, KY 41179.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.